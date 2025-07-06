IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,175,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,544,370,000 after buying an additional 316,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,256,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,227,000 after buying an additional 3,486,074 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,264,000 after buying an additional 2,131,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,869,000 after buying an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,986,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,049,000 after purchasing an additional 311,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on CMS Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CMS opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.22. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

