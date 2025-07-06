Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Stake Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 2,686.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,555,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499,733 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $49,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 1.2%

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRBG shares. UBS Group downgraded Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

