Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,782 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $51,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,084,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.00. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

