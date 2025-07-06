Comparing Click (NASDAQ:CLIK) & Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) and Click (NASDAQ:CLIK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dun & Bradstreet and Click’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dun & Bradstreet -0.88% 11.51% 4.32% Click N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dun & Bradstreet 0 7 0 0 2.00 Click 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dun & Bradstreet and Click, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus price target of $11.86, suggesting a potential upside of 30.31%. Given Dun & Bradstreet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dun & Bradstreet is more favorable than Click.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dun & Bradstreet and Click”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dun & Bradstreet $2.38 billion 1.71 -$28.60 million ($0.05) -182.00 Click $5.66 million 2.31 $800,000.00 N/A N/A

Click has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dun & Bradstreet.

Summary

Dun & Bradstreet beats Click on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors. The company was founded on August 8, 2018, and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About Click

Click Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which provides temporary and permanent personnel solutions. Its services include professional solution services, nursing solution services, and logistics and other solution services. The company was founded by Chan Chun Sing on January 31, 2024 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

