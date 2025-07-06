Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,634 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Danaher worth $73,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 53.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 66.9% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Danaher by 575.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $203.08 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.23.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

