GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Insider Sells $17,267.95 in Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) insider Daniel William Moore sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $17,267.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,131.05. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE GME opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.23 million. GameStop had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
GME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
