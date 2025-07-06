Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,325 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $85,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

