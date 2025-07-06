iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEF opened at $94.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.3032 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

