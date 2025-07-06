Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776,249 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $106,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 94,112 shares during the period. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,455,000. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

