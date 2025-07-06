Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives $191.49 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.49.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Arete Research upgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Argus upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN opened at $215.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.48 and a 200 day moving average of $183.28. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

