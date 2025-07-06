Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays downgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 9,113.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,187,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,640,000 after buying an additional 4,141,895 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,496,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6,869.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,043 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,792,000 after purchasing an additional 538,603 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

