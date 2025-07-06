Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lessened by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.91.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE UNP opened at $236.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.83. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.