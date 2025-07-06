Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 426,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,436,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $102.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average of $95.73.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

