iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 143.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $45.71.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

