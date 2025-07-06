Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 192 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Allianz SE bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.66.

SHOP opened at $117.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.73.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

