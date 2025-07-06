Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.80. The company has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

