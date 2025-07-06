Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 1,713.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.81% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 425.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.