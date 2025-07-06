Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,724 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 776,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,848 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MetLife by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in MetLife by 7,148.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 232,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,010,000 after purchasing an additional 228,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Wall Street Zen lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.