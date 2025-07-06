Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,615 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 103,491 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.2%

COP opened at $94.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.