OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of WM stock opened at $226.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.59 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.01.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. HSBC upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.