OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,809 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $139.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.