Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Increased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.96.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.