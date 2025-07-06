Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 34,146 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 401.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,146 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

IUSB stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1614 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

