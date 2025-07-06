Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 2,582 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $331.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

In other news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

