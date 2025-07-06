OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 260.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $463,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $248,806,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Insulet by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,073,000 after purchasing an additional 149,524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,881,000 after purchasing an additional 125,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 27,298.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,744,100,000 after buying an additional 661,717 shares during the last quarter.

PODD stock opened at $301.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.98. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $173.00 and a 1-year high of $329.33.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.20 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

In other news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

