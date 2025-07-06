Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $4.86 Million Position in Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179,930 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $580.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $702.00 to $696.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $608.00 to $600.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $625.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.31.

Lennox International Stock Performance

NYSE LII opened at $604.22 on Friday. Lennox International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.10 and a 1 year high of $682.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $567.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.18.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 106.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Lennox International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.05, for a total transaction of $289,137.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,655.10. This represents a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Articles

