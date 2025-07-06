Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $448.09 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

