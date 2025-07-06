Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 15,000 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,515.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $108.25 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $121.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day moving average of $107.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $32,052,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 422,033 shares in the company, valued at $48,242,592.23. This represents a 39.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega purchased 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.60 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,258.60. This trade represents a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,400 shares of company stock worth $34,308,420. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.