Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,766.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $2,681,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $546.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $510.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.85. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $548.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.11.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

