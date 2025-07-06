Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,285 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $17,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,238,000 after acquiring an additional 395,053 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,290,000 after buying an additional 166,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,093,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $870,918,000 after buying an additional 1,438,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.93.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

