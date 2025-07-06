Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $172.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 456.07%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.16.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

