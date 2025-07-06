OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 70,115.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,805 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4,880.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,019,000 after buying an additional 328,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ASML by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,494,000 after buying an additional 281,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,257,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $913.80.

ASML Stock Down 0.7%

ASML stock opened at $794.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $749.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $722.74. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

