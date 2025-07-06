Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,999 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $454.64 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of -115.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

