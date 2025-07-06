ITV (LON:ITV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.02 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 84.25 ($1.15). ITV shares last traded at GBX 83.80 ($1.14), with a volume of 10,015,995 shares changing hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.57) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.
In other ITV news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £7,993.10 ($10,906.13). Also, insider Chris Kennedy sold 398,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.93), for a total value of £271,121.44 ($369,929.65). 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.
ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.
