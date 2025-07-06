Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 47.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Dominion Realty Trust alerts:

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.23 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 7.33%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 491.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UDR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UDR

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.