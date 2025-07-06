Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 164 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Trading Up 1.0%
ALL opened at $196.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.65. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $158.04 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
