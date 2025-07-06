Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 164 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 687.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,497 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $209,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 28,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,540. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,031 shares of company stock worth $814,080. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $142.45 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.00 and a 200-day moving average of $131.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

