Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 43,298 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,298 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.9%

IRM stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average of $96.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 247.62 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $6,937,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,404.55. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,649,959. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

