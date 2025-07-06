Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

