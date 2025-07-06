Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,638.53 ($49.65) and traded as high as GBX 4,480 ($61.13). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 4,480 ($61.13), with a volume of 155,697 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($61.40) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance

About Morgan Sindall Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,911.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,637.41.

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group, reported an annual revenue of £4.5bn in the full year 2024. The Group employs over 8,000 employees and operates in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through six divisions of Partnership Housing, Mixed Use Partnerships, Fit Out, Construction, Infrastructure and Property Services.

