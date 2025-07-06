Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $105,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nasdaq by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,538 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price target on Nasdaq and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.06.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.35. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $90.35.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $187,702.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,475.52. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,680.45. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,613 shares of company stock worth $1,874,659. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

