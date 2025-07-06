Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.22 and traded as high as $21.75. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 96,792 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Northland Capmk raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TITN

Titan Machinery Trading Up 0.8%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $594.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.76 million. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 634,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 188,998 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 920,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.