American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,819 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of American Healthcare REIT worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,723.10. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:AHR opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.