QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 426.54 ($5.82) and traded as high as GBX 502.30 ($6.85). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 500.50 ($6.83), with a volume of 675,408 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QQ shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 500 ($6.82) to GBX 570 ($7.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 471.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 426.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 26.10 ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. QinetiQ Group had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QinetiQ Group plc will post 26.1405108 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Wadey sold 75,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 517 ($7.05), for a total transaction of £388,060.20 ($529,485.88). Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

