Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.62 and traded as high as $63.86. Konami shares last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.
Konami Trading Down 0.5%
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.62.
About Konami
Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.
