Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.40.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.5%

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $334.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $130.08 and a fifty-two week high of $334.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.