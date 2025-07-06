Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.59 and traded as high as C$2.94. Aimia shares last traded at C$2.88, with a volume of 20,459 shares.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Aimia in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$276.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Aimia Inc (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. We target companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams.

