Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.28 and traded as high as $11.30. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 60,972 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 33.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PESI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 14.7% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 18.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.