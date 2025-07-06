Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.18 and traded as high as $15.80. Provident Financial shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 24,121 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Wertz sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $29,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,189.80. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 438,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 31,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

