Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) SVP Sells $10,825.92 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 2,506 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $10,825.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,884.16. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Armstrong-Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,940 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $89,520.60.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BB opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.18 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

BB has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $95,166,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $53,267,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,112,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,064,000 after buying an additional 9,442,676 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,185,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,987,000 after buying an additional 5,518,216 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $19,485,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

